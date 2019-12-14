Xbox Series X Confirms Super Convenient Feature

Earlier this week at The Game Awards, Microsoft unveiled the Xbox Series X, formerly known as Project Scarlett. And as you will know by now, the console’s looks have already spawned a billion and four memes, as well as division, with many gamers pointing out it simply looks like a PC tower, while others are going at it a bit more harshly, claiming it’s ugly. That said, what a console looks like at the end of the day really isn’t a big deal. For most, it gets tucked away on a shelf and is hardly visible. In fact, what’s more important than how it looks is how flexible it is on terms of storage. And according to Xbox boss Phil Spencer, letting Xbox gamers have freedom to position their console how they want is important, which is why the console can be laid down horizontally or erected vertically.

Of course, this feature may not seem like a big deal. After all, both the Xbox One S and Xbox One X support this, however, there’s been plenty of consoles that don’t support this simple hardware design. It’s not a game changer, but it sure is a convenient option to have.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The first thing I wanted to say is the [Xbox Series X’s] design works vertical or horizontal, just like the Xbox One S and Xbox One X,” said Spencer while speaking to our sister site GameSpot. “We think that it’s not our job to dictate the orientation of our console in your home. That is up to you.”

Given how bulky the console is, having the option to stand it vertically is going to be great. The way my shelving system is set up means I can only afford to utilize the horizontal position, but like Spencer suggests, having that option to stand it vertically if I need to is nice.

Xbox Series X is set to release sometime holiday 2020. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the console, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of it — and everything related to it — by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.