New Xbox Series X Images Reveal What the Console Looks Like in Person

A handful of new images of the Xbox Series X console have been released online. The images were shared by Twitter user @KeemaMR, and apparently come from the Xperion e-arena in Saturn, a chain of electronics stores in Germany. The Xbox Series X is set to release in just a few short months, but fans haven't had a lot of opportunities to get a look at the console itself. These new images provide a better idea of the console's appearance, and a much closer look than previous images have allowed. The new images can be found in the Tweet below.

Xbox Series X was exhibited at the Xperion e-arena in Saturn (Germany) pic.twitter.com/xiMvia1FnX — Mr..Keema (@KeemaMr) August 17, 2020

It will be interesting to see what gamers think of the new images. Reception to the console's appearance has been mostly mixed since it was revealed late last year. Many have compared the design to a PC tower, and these pictures only reinforce that concept. That said, there is a certain sleekness to the design that is brought out in these photos. The images also give a closer look at how the console will be able to be placed on its side. Xbox fans have known for some time that the console can be used upright or on its side, but the placement of the rubber on the side gives an idea of how that might look.

At the end of the day, software is far more important than anything else. Microsoft has revealed a number of games headed to the Xbox Series X, including titles like Halo Infinite, Fable, Everwild, and more. Microsoft has also teased that the console will launch with "the largest launch lineup of any console ever." At this time, Microsoft has not announced what games will launch alongside the system, but that wording seems to be related to the system's backwards compatibility.

As of this writing, the Xbox Series X does not have a confirmed release date, but fans will likely know sooner, rather than later! For now, you can check out all of our previous coverage of the system right here.

What do you think of these new photos of the Xbox Series X? Do you plan on purchasing the console on launch day? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

