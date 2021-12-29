Upcoming Xbox Series X Exclusive May Be in Development Trouble

A major exclusive coming to Xbox Series X in the future is reportedly going through a tumultuous development cycle. That game in question happens to be Everwild, which is a new project from Rare, the studio that most recently released Sea of Thieves. Despite announcing Everwild all the way back in 2019, Rare hasn’t said much about the game. In addition, some shifts at the company have led some fans to believe that the title could be in a bit of trouble. According to one trustable reporter, those concerns seem to be well-placed.

In a new episode of the XboxEra Podcast, video game industry journalist Jeff Grubb shared what he has heard about Everwild in recent months. In short, Grubb said that Rare is having a difficult time with Everwild, notably because the studio still doesn’t know what the game is supposed to be. “Everwild is a real mess,” Grubb said simply. “They [Rare] try to talk diplomatically about it when they’re in public and they’re like, ‘Oh, people hear things about a creative director leaving and the thing’s getting rebooted and that’s overstated.’ It’s not that overstated. They’ve rebooted that thing and they don’t know exactly the state of it. In terms of what they expect it to be, they are still figuring that out. And it’s a mess.”

Earlier this year, another new report shared info suggesting that this rebooted nature of Everwild meant that the game wouldn’t be launching for quite a long time. Specifically, 2024 was said to be a window that was looked at “optimistically” for when it could arrive. Considering Grubb’s latest report, though, it sounds like it could be even further away than that since Rare still doesn’t know what to do with the project. Assuming that all of this is true, it definitely sounds like we shouldn’t expect Rare to talk about Everwild again publicly for quite some time.

