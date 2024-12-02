2024’s Biggest Xbox Series X Exclusive Gets Biggest Discount Yet

The marquee Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S exclusive game of 2024 is currently 35 percent off thanks to a new, limited-time discount on the Microsoft Store that ends on December 4. With this deal, rather than pay the normal $49.99 asking price, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users can save $17.50 and only fork over only $32.49.

As Xbox fans will know, 2024 hasn’t been the biggest and best year for Xbox. While PlayStation fans have been treated to exclusives and console exclusives such as Astro Bot, Helldivers 2, Black Myth: Wukong, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Silent Hill 2, and Stellar Blade, Xbox fans have less to cheer about. Meanwhile, its marquee exclusive game came out to an underwhelming response.

That said, those that missed Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II when it came out back in May now have the chance to check out the sequel for cheaper than ever before as the 35 percent discount matches the previous biggest discount for the game.

Developed by Ninja Theory as a sequel to 2017’s Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II released to an 80 on Metacritic, a respectable score, but lower than most were anticipating. Coupling this, sales of the game have been soft.

“The sequel to the award winning Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Senua returns in a brutal journey of survival through the myth and torment of Viking Iceland,” reads an official elevator pitch of the game. “Intent on saving those who have fallen victim to the horrors of tyranny, Senua faces a battle of overcoming the darkness within and without. Sink deep into the next chapter of Senua’s story, a crafted experience told through cinematic immersion, beautifully realised visuals and encapsulating sound.”

Considering Black Friday has already come and went, and it is now Cyber Monday, we don’t suspect this Xbox Series X|S exclusive to be made any cheaper before the end of the year.

