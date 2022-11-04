New "Mind Blowing" Xbox Series X Exclusive Teased by Xbox Boss

A new Xbox Series X|S console exclusive has been teased by Matt Booty, head of Xbox Game Studios. According to Booty, developer inXile Entertainment -- which Microsoft owns -- is working on something special. For those that don't know, inXile Entertainment is best known for the Wasteland and The Bard's Tale series. it's a team that has produced several critically-acclaimed games, though the more niche genres it occupies has prevented it from setting the world on fire commercially.

According to Booty, the team recently created a vertical slice for the Xbox bosses, and "everyone was kinda blown away." Adding more context to this, Booty notes what's particularly impressive is how good the game looked in relationship to how many people are working on it.

"We had all our studio heads together and inXile showed a vertical slice of their next game... And everyone was kinda blown away," said Booty via Klobrille. "If there was a measure of the coolness of what you create as a ratio to how many people are working on it, that studio has to win a prize."

Replying to a tweet with the quote above, inXile Entertainment shared a tongue-and-cheek response that unfortunately does not contain any clues what this mystery game.

"We will accept our prize in Visa gift cards or those cool holiday booze sets where it comes with a bottle and a couple of fancy glasses or whatever. The holidays are coming up and we are big re-gifters," said the official inXile Entertainment account in response."

For now, this is the extent that's been shared about the game with no indication on when actual concrete details will be revealed. The fact that a vertical slice exists tells very little about the game's development state other than that it's likely a bit beyond pre-production.

