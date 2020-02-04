Xbox Series X Mystery Feature Reportedly Revealed

Game install sizes have become a problem this generation, largely because of the lack of console storage. Addressing this, Xbox Series X will reportedly be adding expandable storage, which is exactly what the console’s mystery port is for, according to Microsoft insider Brad Sams. As you may remember, not that long ago our first look at the backside of the console was revealed. And on the back of the console was a mystery port that nobody could figure out what was for. However, according to people familiar with what Microsoft is planning for the console, this is simply for expandable storage and a solution to the aforementioned problem of game install sizes.

Of course, this report should be taken with a grain of salt, like any unofficial report. However, Sams is widely considered a reliable source when it comes to scoops pertaining to Xbox. Further, this makes sense. However, others are suggesting it’s a debug port, which is also quite possible.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That said, if this is indeed for expandable storage, the question then becomes: what type of expendable storage? Is this proprietary storage or just an enclosure for a standard M.2 SSD that can be added by the owner? Unfortunately, the new report doesn’t dive into these specifics. However, looking at the port via the image below, it doesn’t appear to be standard, which suggests it could be proprietary. If this is the case, expect some backlash from consumers.

What’s the Xbox Series X Mystery Port? It’s for Expandable Storage https://t.co/cGYIIy3pAQ pic.twitter.com/MoaE5eROxQ — Brad Sams (@bdsams) February 4, 2020

Again, this may just be a debug port, but according to Sams, it’s not, and unfortunately Microsoft isn’t known to comment on speculation and rumors, which means we may be waiting awhile before we know more about this mystery port.

Anyway, in the meanwhile, be sure to check out all of our past and all of our recent coverage of the console, and everything related to it, by clicking right here. And of course, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.