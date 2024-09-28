Xbox Series X Has a New Quality-of-Life Feature PS5 Owner Wish They Had

A new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S quality-of-life feature is a feature that PS5 owners wish Sony would add to the current PlayStation console. The new Xbox feature isn't game-changing or going to help Microsoft close the gap on Sony this generation, but it is a feature Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S owners will appreciate. In fact, some have been enjoying the feature for a while thanks to the Xbox Insiders program. Now, after some time in the Xbox Insiders program, the feature is rolling out to the wider public.

Despite being newly-added, many Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S owners actually don't know about this new feature, which lets them pre-load game updates prior to their launch, an upgrade on what was previously offered. Previously -- just like on PS5 -- Xbox Series X|S owners could set auto download up to automatically download updates the moment they release. This new feature allows Xbox users to download the update before it evens release, which in turn allows Xbox users to get into games even quicker.

To this end, when an update is available to pre-load, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users should head to "My Games & Apps." From here, click on "Manage," and then Updates to pre-load. As far as we know, this is the only way to enable this feature, as it is not turned on by default.

This new feature couples the ability to pre-download games before they release, so that when they release, Xbox users can jump straight into the game. This has been available for a while though, and is also available on PS5. The ability to pre-download Xbox Series X|S game updates is new though, and not on PS5.

Why it took so long to add this feature, we don't know, but Microsoft did beat its largest competitor to the punch. Whether this will ever be added to the PS5, remains to be seen.

For more Xbox coverage -- including all of the latest Xbox Series X|S news, all of the latest Xbox Series X|S rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Xbox Series X|S deals -- click here.