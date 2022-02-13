Xbox Series X Users Surprised With New Upgrade

Some Xbox Series X users have been surprised with a new upgrade. More specifically, Xbox Insiders participating in the Alpha, Alpha Skip Ahead, and Beta rings have a new feature. For anyone not participating in Xbox’s Xbox Insiders program, you’re going to have to wait for the new upgrade, but it shouldn’t be for very long. As for the upgrade itself, it’s for audiophiles.

In the audio department, the Xbox Series X has some great features, but it also has many shortcomings. Slowly but surely, Xbox has been remedying these shortcomings. For example, recently Xbox finally made it possible for Xbox players to enable an option that when headphones are plugged in, TV audio is automatically muted. Until recently, there was no such option.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fast-forward, and now a new Xbox Insiders update has given participants a new audio setup screen that will give you the option to preview how various HDMI output modes interact with your audio setup before you lock one in. The news comes the way of Eden Marie, an engineering lead at Xbox who, unfortunately, didn’t relay word of when this will release to the wider public.

“Hey Xbox Insiders! Alpha, Alpha Skip Ahead, and Beta rings now have a new audio setup screen that will let you preview how different HDMI output modes will behave with your audio setup before you select one,” said Marie of the new upgrade.

Hey Xbox Insiders! Alpha, Alpha Skip Ahead and Beta rings now have a new audio setup screen that will let you preview how different HDMI output modes will behave with your audio setup before you select one. Here's a little video tour of the feature, courtesy of @Adamkonig! pic.twitter.com/cmPqmPspTw — Eden Marie (@neonepiphany) February 10, 2022

As always, we will keep you updated as more information is provided, but non-Xbox Insiders should anticipate waiting at least a couple of months before they get access to this upgrade.

For more Xbox coverage — including not just the latest on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, but the latest on the Xbox and Xbox Game Pass as well — click here or, alternatively, peep the relevant and recent links listed right below: