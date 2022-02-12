New Xbox Series X Feature Delayed Right Before Release

Some Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users were set to get a new feature today, but it looks like it was unexpectedly delayed at the last second. A new Alpha Skip-Ahead Xbox Insider update dropped today on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. And originally, the update was going to introduce the ability to “pin” up to two games in Quick Resume that wouldn’t be impacted by what other games launched after. In orders, they would always be pinned to Quick Resume unless manually removed or until the game is updated. The official Xbox website advertised this feature as releasing today, but quickly retracted this and delayed the feature to the “future.” Of course, if the feature isn’t even out for Xbox Insiders yet, it likely means it’s months and months away from rolling out to the general public.

“Hey Alpha Skip-Ahead Xbox Insiders, sorry for the confusion but it looks like the new feature won’t be available with today’s update, but will be coming to you with a future update,” said the official Xbox Insiders Twitter account in a retraction. “Keep an eye out on the release notes for when the feature will be available.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hey Alpha Skip-Ahead #XboxInsiders, sorry for the confusion but it looks like the new feature won't be available with today's update, but will be coming to you with a future update. Keep an eye out on the release notes for when the feature will be available. — Xbox Insider (@xboxinsider) February 11, 2022

Of course, if Xbox provides any further updates on the release of the feature or any insight in why it’s been delayed, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Xbox — including not just the latest official news, but the latest unofficial news, rumors, leaks, and speculation — click here or, alternatively, peep the relevant and recent links listed right below:

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things gaming.