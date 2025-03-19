Xbox Series X Exclusive Game Freebie Released (No Game Pass Required)

An Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S exclusive game that hasn’t even released on Xbox consoles yet has a freebie that all Xbox users can download right now, no Xbox Game Pass required. The game in question is currently available in early access on PC and has been since September 10, 2024. There is still no word of a full release, though the game is set to receive its next update on April 29 alongside a release on Xbox consoles, which will be facilitated by Xbox Game Preview. Before this though, a freebie has been released.

The freebie comes the way of developer and publisher of the game, Stoic and Xbox Game Studios, the makers of the game. The latter needs no introduction, but for those that don’t know the former, they are the team behind The Banner Saga series. Last year, they introduced Towerborne via the aforementioned early access release. As noted, Towerborne still isn’t on Xbox consoles, and won’t be until April 29. However, in anticipation, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users can download a new and free dynamic background for their console featuring art from the game.

As always, with these free dynamic themes, there are no requirements or strings attached, they are simply a free gift from Xbox. All Xbox users interested in the theme below have to do is head to settings and then click on Personalization, then My background. From here, select Dynamic backgrounds. And at this point all you need to do is scroll through all of the available backgrounds until you see the Towerborne one.

Towerborne now has a Dynamic Theme available for Xbox Series X|S.



Towerborne now has a Dynamic Theme available for Xbox Series X|S.



pic.twitter.com/e7RyDTxIc1 — VGT Gaming News (@VGTGamingNews) March 17, 2025

Like every previous Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S dynamic background, there isn’t much dynamism to this one. It’s not static, but it’s certainly close to static. Meanwhile, also like every other dynamic background for the Xbox Series X|S before it, it does not come with any special music or sounds or artwork beyond the background itself. And at this point in the generation, it seems unlikely Xbox will ever evolve the backgrounds package to include any of these bells and whistles.

