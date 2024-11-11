Xbox Series X Users Warned of Game-Breaking Issue With Major New Release

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users have been warned of a major game-breaking issue with a major new release on the pair of new Xbox consoles. In the era of patches, game-breaking bugs are not as consequential as they used to be. Back in the day, if game makers shipped a game with a game-breaking bug, it was over for that game. In the modern era, where anything can be patched, it not as big of a deal, but it is still noteworthy.

In this case, the game-breaking issue has plagued early adopters of the biggest release on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S last week. For those that missed it, last week a PlayStation exclusive came to Xbox Series consoles out of nowhere. More specifically, the previous PS4 and PS5 console exclusive, Death Stranding, was stealth released on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in a major surprise.

With the new release, Xbox users finally get to experience one of 2019’s best games, however, they also need to be wary of a huge issue with saves. As reporter Jez Corden notes over on X, if you boot Death Stranding: Director’s Cut up via Quick Resume, you will not be able to save the game again. In other words, you will lose any progress you made unless you commit to never saving.

Right now, the only fix is to fully close the game and remove it from quick resume when you finish before you play the game each time. Thankfully, publisher 505 Games is aware of this issue, and will presumably have a fix soon. In the meantime, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users will want to be careful to avoid potentially losing hours of progress, if not more, to this issue.

It is unclear how prevalent this issue is, and it is unclear how it made through Q&A. Something as simple, yet major as this should have been caught in testing. That said, it is far from the only game to release with a game-breaking issue. Every year there are a few prominent examples. This is just the latest one.

