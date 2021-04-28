Star Wars: The Mandalorian Game Reportedly in Development

✖

A Star Wars: The Mandalorian game is reportedly in development, presumably for PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, and possibly PS4 and Xbox One as well. Right now, details on this game are scarce. In fact, they are borderline non-existent. There's no word of a release date, platforms, or who's making the game. All we know is that it's supposedly already in development, presumably with a premier studio.

The report comes the way of industry insider and leaker Nick "Shpeshal Ed" Baker, who shared the news over on Twitter. Speculation over an official game for the TV show began after an officially licensed Funko pop for the show was (seemingly) spotted on the shelf of Phil Spencer, who is known to tease games, announcements, and more with his shelf decorations in the background of his Zoom calls. Most notably, he had an Xbox Series S on his shelf months before it was revealed.

Tweeting about this, Baker noted that he's heard that "someone is making a Mandalorian game." Unfortunately, this is all Baker revealed.

Ok. So you’ll notice...there’s a Mandalorian Funko on Phil’s shelf. Yes. Someone is making a Mandalorian game. Not sure who yet. Sorry. pic.twitter.com/Os6G0dNHg9 — Nick (@Shpeshal_Ed) April 28, 2021

For now, take all of this with a grain of salt. While Baker has proven reliable in the past, especially over the past few months, it doesn't change the fact that this is information of the unofficial variety. Further, even if it's accurate, it's also subject to change. There's a good chance this game is real, but that doesn't mean we will be hearing about it anytime soon.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on this report or the speculation it has created. We don't expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

In the meantime, for more coverage on all things gaming -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, deals, guides, reviews, previews, and interviews -- click here or, alternatively, peep the relevant links below: