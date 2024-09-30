February 2025 Is Going to Be a Massive Month for RPG Fans on Xbox Series X

February 2025 is shaping up to be an absolutely massive month for RPG fans on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, assuming none of the major RPGs releasing that month are delayed. There is not one, not two, not three, not four, but five major RPGs releasing on the pair of Xbox consoles. And more could soon be added, as February 2025 is still a handful of months away. Of course, this works both ways though. In other words, some of these RPGs could still yet be delayed, but right now February 2025 is going to be a tremendously busy month for RPG fans.

Of these five RPGs on Xbox Series X|S, four of them are multi-platform releases. What makes February 2025 especially notable for Xbox Series X|S fans though is the fact that it has its own exclusive RPG releasing that month, and it is a big release for Xbox. That game is Avowed, which is being joined by Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, Assassin's Creed Shadows, Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, and Monster Hunter Wilds in a huge RPG month.

Below, Xbox fans can read more about these upcoming Xbox Series X|S games. In addition to a production description for each Xbox game, a trailer for game can also be found.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

About: "Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is a thrilling action RPG, set amid the chaos of a civil war in 15th Century Bohemia. You are Henry of Skalitz-an ordinary man doing extraordinary things-caught in a gripping tale of revenge, betrayal and discovery as he embarks on an epic journey, "from a humble blacksmith's forge to the court of Kings," as he searches for purpose in this beautiful but brutal medieval world. From bustling city streets to lush forests, discover this open-world Medieval Europe through an unforgettable adventure filled with action, thrill and wonder.

February 11, 2025

Avowed

About: "Welcome to the Living Lands, a mysterious island filled with adventure and danger. Set in the fictional world of Eora that was first introduced to players in the Pillars of Eternity franchise, Avowed is a first-person fantasy action RPG from the award-winning team at Obsidian Entertainment. You are the envoy of Aedyr, a distant land, sent to investigate rumors of a spreading plague throughout the Living Lands-an island full of mysteries and secrets, danger and adventure, and choices and consequences, and untamed wilderness. You discover a personal connection to the Living Lands and an ancient secret that threatens to destroy everything. Can you save this unknown frontier and your soul from the forces threatening to tear them asunder?"

February 18, 2025

Assassin's Creed Shadows

About: "Experience an epic historical action-adventure story set in feudal Japan! Become a lethal shinobi Assassin and a powerful legendary samurai as you explore a beautiful open world in a time of chaos. Switch seamlessly between two unlikely allies as you discover their common destiny. Master complementary playstyles, create your shinobi league, customize your hideout, and usher in a new era for Japan."

February 14, 2025

Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

About: "A new legend begins as you step into the steel toe boots of Goro Majima, a man who has lost his memory and reinvents himself as a pirate on the open sea. Embark on an over-the-top, modern-day pirate adventure with an ex-yakuza, now pirate captain and his crew as they engage in exhilarating combat on land and sea in the hunt for lost memories and a legendary treasure."

February 28, 2025

Monster Hunter Wilds

About: "Monster Hunter Wilds is the highly anticipated next evolution in the award-winning Monster Hunter franchise. The story transports players to the Forbidden Lands, a mysterious wilderness that can transform in unexpected ways. This living world is teeming with rugged wildlife adapted to an ever-changing climate, including massive monsters that players will take on in action-packed encounters. As hunters, players protect the balance of the ecosystem, utilizing resources from hunts to craft powerful gear and continue investigating the mysteries at the heart of these new lands"