One of 2024's Best Xbox Series X Games Already 50% Off in Lowest Price Ever

One of the best new games of 2024 is already 50 percent off on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, which consequently means it is the lowest price it has ever been. More specifically, it is currently on sale for $29.99, half of its normal price of $59.99. The deal comes the way of online retailer Woot, which is Fulfilled by Amazon. In other words, when purchasing a product off Woot, you are purchasing a product stored, packed, and shipped at an Amazon warehouse. The deal in question though is set to expire on September 14 or until supplies run out, whichever happens first. How much there is of the latter, we don't know, so it is possible this deal could expire very quickly.

As for the game, it debuted back on March 8 via developer Vanillaware and publisher Sega, the former best known, historically, for the Odin Sphere series. More recently though, Vanillaware is perhaps best known for 2019's 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim and 2013's Dragon Crown. If that doesn't connect the dots for you, the game is Unicorn Overlord, a title that currently boasts an 89 on Metacritic, ranking it near the top of the highest-rated games of the year.

"From the masterminds that brought 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Odin Sphere, and Dragon's Crown, ATLUS x Vanillaware presents the rebirth of tactical fantasy RPG. Fight against fate and embark on a royal adventure to regain your reign alongside trustworthy allies," reads an official pitch of the game. "Unicorn Overlord combines the timeless tactical RPG genre with overworld exploration and innovative battle system for a unique epic fantasy experience in the iconic Vanillaware style"

Those that decide to check out Unicorn Overlord via this deal should expect a game that is about 45 to 65 hours long, depending on how much of the side content is engaged with. Meanwhile, a completionist playthrough will require about 75 hours.

For more Xbox coverage -- including not just all of the latest news, but all of the latest rumors, leaks, speculation and deals, as it pertains to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Game Pass -- click here.