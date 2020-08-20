New Psychological Horror Xbox Series X Game Revealed

✖

Today, developer LKA -- the team best known for 2016's The Town of Light -- has revealed that in addition to PC, it's bringing its first-person psychological thriller Martha Is Dead to Xbox Series X. And to accompany this news, the developer, alongside publisher Wired Productions, has released a new trailer of the game.

As for the game, Martha Is Dead is a first-person psychological horror title that is said to combine disturbing and dreamlike tones with a mix of history, superstition, and psychological distress. If that sounds up your alley, you can continue to read more about it below:

"Set in Tuscany in 1944 amid the brutality of the second world war as the conflict intensifies between Germany, its Axis power allies and the Allied forces of the United States, United Kingdom and its empire, the body of a woman has been found, drowned and desecrated at the side of a lake," reads an official pitch of the game's story." Martha is dead, and now her twin sister must deal with the fallout from her murder, the acute trauma of loss, all whilst the horror of war draws ever closer."

Developer LKA added the following about the game:

"Martha is Dead is an exploration of loss, relationships, and the psychological undertones of a dark period of history through the eyes of a young woman who seeks the truth, but who also has secrets of her own to hide."

According to LKA, Martha Is Dead is being made on the back of Unreal Engine 4, not Unreal Engine 5. However, despite this, it will still deliver an "incredible visual experience that blurs the boundaries between gaming and reality." In other words, it will look like a proper next-gen game when it releases next year.

Martha Is Dead is set to release sometime in 2021 via the Xbox Series X and PC. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear if it's coming to any additional platforms. Further, it's unclear when exactly in 2021 it will arrive and what price point it will be positioned at when it does release on PC and Xbox Series X.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.