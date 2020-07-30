Xbox Series X Is More Powerful Than PS5, Says Developer of Exclusive Xbox Game

✖

Image & Form CEO Brjann Sigurgeirsson claims that the Xbox Series X is much more powerful than the PlayStation 5, and that's why the developer's new game, The Gunk, will appear exclusively on the platform. The company is known for the critically-acclaimed SteamWorld games, which have previously appeared on a number of different platforms. Those games, however, didn't exactly push hardware to the limit. For the company's next game, Image & Form wanted to create something more technically impressive, and the developer apparently found that the PlayStation 5 could not offer the same framerate as the Xbox Series X. Sigurgeirsson discussed the upcoming title in a blog post that appeared on Xbox Wire.

"We had to make a choice: either we quiet it down considerably, or we go talk to the guys with the most powerful hardware. We decided to go talk to the guys with the most powerful hardware," said Sigurgeirsson.

Sigurgeirsson's words will likely inspire some heated debate among video game enthusiasts. With the next console generation set to kick-off in just a few short months, it seems that fans will be looking for ways to argue which console is truly superior, and justify their purchases. At the end of the day, software quality is far more important than power, and both consoles have some truly impressive titles on the way. It remains to be seen which console will come out on top in that department.

While The Gunk is not set to appear on PlayStation 5, it should be noted that the game will appear on Xbox One and PC. As such, the game could theoretically appear on PlayStation 5, just in a technologically diminished capacity. Still, it will be interesting to see if the game does eventually get ported to the platform. Third party games don't tend to stay exclusive for too long, so it's entirely possible that The Gunk will eventually appear on the PlayStation 5, as well.

Given the strong critical reception the SteamWorld series has received over the years, The Gunk might be a game that players will want to keep an eye on. The title is slated to release in fall 2021.

Do you think the Xbox Series X will prove more powerful than the PlayStation 5? Are you looking forward to The Gunk? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

