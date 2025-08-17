Xbox Fans Hyped for New PS5 Game Releasing Soon

Xbox fans on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are hyped for a new PS5 game set to come to Xbox consoles later this month. While more and more Xbox exclusive games shed their exclusivity and come to PS5, the reverse is less common. While more and more PS5 exclusive games continue to come to PC, this hasn’t been the case with the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Whether this will change in the future, remains to be seen, but if the release later this month is any indicator, then it could be changing.

Over on Reddit, Xbox fans via the Xbox Reddit page, revealed they are “hyped af” for Arrowhead Game Studios’ Helldivers 2 to come to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on August 26. Interestingly, perhaps deliberately, the popular 2024 PlayStation game comes out the same day Xbox releases Gears of War: Reloaded, a remaster of the first Gears of War game. Despite this, there appears to be more interest in the PlayStation game than the Xbox classic from Xbox fans.

“Who else is hyped af for Helldivers 2 on Xbox soon,” reads one of the top posts on the Xbox Reddit page this week. “I can’t really tell why, but damn I’m hyped for this game. Pre-ordered it a few days ago, of course the Super Citizen Edition. Yesterday I watched Starship Troopers for the first time in my life and I consume podcasts and YouTube videos about it like nothing else. Sure I’ll play Battlefield 6 Beta on the weekend, I’m excited for Metal Gear Solid Delta, but nothing beats my hype for Helldivers 2 at the moment.”

Of course, as an isolated post this sentiment is not that revealing or noteworthy, however, not only does the popularity post suggest this is a common feeling, but the comments echo what the post says.

“Already pre-ordered. The Halo tease definitely sold me the game,” reads one of the comments. “Pre-ordering it today and super excited,’ adds a second comment.

A third comment adds: “You should be hyped. I have it on my PS5 and will buy it on my Xbox Series X too, because the devs deserve all the support. One of the best multiplayer games ever.”

Helldivers 2 was not only one of 2024’s best games, and best-selling games as well, but as noted it is a PlayStation game coming to Xbox consoles, which does not happen often The expectation is that while single-player PlayStation games will not be migrating to Xbox, its various live service titles will. That said, PlayStation live service games have not worked out so far, bar Helldivers 2. If there is one game Xbox fans would pick from PlayStation’s catalog — barring the marquee single-player, narrative-driven games — they would probably pick Helldivers 2. So, unsurprisingly, Xbox fans are excited to get their hands on the unforgiving and difficult Starship Troopers-inspired game.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Will you be picking up Helldivers 2 on Xbox later this month?