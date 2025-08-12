Helldivers 2 Teases Halo Crossover for Xbox Release

Helldivers 2 is approaching its long-awaited Xbox Series X/S release on August 26th. This marks the first time Sony has released one of its exclusives on an Xbox console and the beginning of its new business model. To celebrate this launch, Sony and Arrowhead Game Studios have released a new trailer with a big teaser at the end. Fans expected some special content when Helldivers 2 releases on Xbox, but the question remained: what would it be? Many expected new Warbonds or even new enemies. However, if the tease is correct, fans may be getting a lot more than that on August 26th.

Helldivers 2’s “Bring the Boom” trailer teased a potential crossover with Halo 3: ODST at the very end. Eagle-eared fans recognized the music from Halo 3: ODST’s soundtrack, and the drop pod appears to resemble the HEV from the game. At first glance, some thought the city revealed in this tease was New Mombosa, but the Super Earth logo cleared up this idea.

Still, this is a massive collaboration, and it’s one that works well. While a Spartan such as Master Chief would be overpowered in Helldivers 2, the ODST are the perfect addition. The Orbital Drop Shock Troopers are even called Helljumpers in the Halo universe. Sony and Microsoft couldn’t have come up with a better crossover if they tried.

How this crossover is handled remains to be seen. Adding ODST armor to Helldivers 2 makes the most sense. Other options would be to add the iconic M7S SMG to players’ arsenals to further round out the feeling of being an ODST. Adding New Mombasa as a city and drop location would be a great way to honor Halo 3: ODST and add more content to the game.

The dream scenario would be to make the Covenant a fully fleshed faction, but this is likely asking a bit much. The Illuminate were the last faction added, and this wasn’t all that long ago. Building up a new faction, even one already established in Halo, would be a monumental task in such a short time. Still, fans are holding out hope that this comes at some point.

Helldivers 2 Arrowhead Games has teased that August is a busy month for the developer, and if a crossover with Halo 3: ODST is truly in the works, we can see why. Even though this content was teased, it does not mean it will be ready in time for Helldivers 2’s Xbox release on August 26th. Sony fans are also hoping it will not be exclusive to Xbox, but available to all.