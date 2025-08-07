New Sony Report Gives Update on Single-Player PS5 Exclusive Games Coming to Xbox

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced plans to shift away from Xbox console-exclusive games moving forward. By contrast, several upcoming titles are confirmed or expected to be exclusive to PS5 at launch. This can be frustrating for gamers who are bought into the Xbox ecosystem. Consoles aren’t cheap, and many people have either an Xbox or a PlayStation, but not both. With Xbox putting out fewer console exclusives, fans are no doubt wondering whether Sony will also release more of its big single-player titles for Xbox.

In the past few years, PS5 players have gotten a few big titles as console exclusives. This includes Death Stranding 2, Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth, and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, among others. With a few big Insomniac titles like Marvel’s Wolverine still in the works, Xbox gamers are no doubt curious whether Sony will ease up on its PS5-only launch practices. Unfortunately, a new report from within the industry suggests it’s not likely.

This new info comes from Millie Amand, a video game industry insider with a mixed track record for reliable intel. Amand does not cite a specific source for this information, but notes that Sony does not factor Xbox into its plans for “premium content.” She goes on to affirm that there aren’t any plans for PS5’s big single-player titles to make their way to Xbox any time soon.

Amand’s statements could be bad news for Xbox owners when it comes to getting big AAA titles day one. But there are a few caveats here. As Amand notes, live service games seem to be an exception. Sony recently revealed plans to bring Helldivers 2 to Xbox, expanding the popular multiplayer game to another console. Similarly, Final Fantasy 16 also made its way to Xbox earlier this year. That sparked many Xbox owners to hope for more console exclusives, like the acclaimed Marvel’s Spider-Man, coming to the platform.

If this latest intel is accurate, it looks like Sony may bring its multiplayer-focused titles to Xbox, but not single-player-focused AAAs. That would mean upcoming games like the planned Insomniac Marvel titles would likely stay on PS5, and that older titles may not make the move over, either.

It’s also important to keep in mind that there’s a difference between timed console exclusives like Final Fantasy, which isn’t actually owned by Sony, versus games published by the company directly. Timed exclusives tend to eventually become available on other platforms after an agreed-upon period, like what we saw with Final Fantasy Remake Integrade being announced for the Xbox Series X|S.

Unfortunately, it sounds like Sony plans to keep its biggest AAA titles on its own console, at least for the time being. When it comes to multiplayer and live service games, however, it seems like Xbox users may not be out of luck. As Sony announces more upcoming first-party titles, we should have a better sense of how accurate this report really is for the future of PS5 console exclusives coming to Xbox.

Do you have both an Xbox and PlayStation console, or just one? What are your thoughts on console exclusives? Let us know in the comments below!