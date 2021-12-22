Xbox Series X Restock at Best Buy Sells Out in Mere Moments

A new restock of the Xbox Series X took place this afternoon at retail storefront Best Buy. In recent months, the Xbox Series X has arguably been the hardest next-gen console for customers to purchase, largely due to supply constraints. And while some were able to pick up the newest Xbox during today’s restock, it seems like many purchasers were still left out in the cold right before Christmas.
In a general sense, the main problem that kept many from snagging an Xbox Series X for themselves today seemed to be tied to Best Buy’s website. As we have seen in the past, Best Buy’s site just doesn’t seem to be cut out for a large group of people trying to purchase a single product at once. While some were able to easily complete the buying process, others were met with endless loops requesting their verification on the Xbox Series X page.
When all was said and done, the Xbox Series X ended up selling out in minutes, which means that you had to be quick (and lucky) if you wanted to get one. Whether or not these restocks will run any better in 2022 remains to be seen, but for now, nothing we have experienced should inspire much hope that things will change soon.
Did you try to snag an Xbox Series X for yourself today in this new restock at Best Buy? What was your own buying experience like? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.
