Xbox Series X Restock at Best Buy Sells Out in Mere Moments

A new restock of the Xbox Series X took place this afternoon at retail storefront Best Buy. In recent months, the Xbox Series X has arguably been the hardest next-gen console for customers to purchase, largely due to supply constraints. And while some were able to pick up the newest Xbox during today’s restock, it seems like many purchasers were still left out in the cold right before Christmas.

In a general sense, the main problem that kept many from snagging an Xbox Series X for themselves today seemed to be tied to Best Buy’s website. As we have seen in the past, Best Buy’s site just doesn’t seem to be cut out for a large group of people trying to purchase a single product at once. While some were able to easily complete the buying process, others were met with endless loops requesting their verification on the Xbox Series X page.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When all was said and done, the Xbox Series X ended up selling out in minutes, which means that you had to be quick (and lucky) if you wanted to get one. Whether or not these restocks will run any better in 2022 remains to be seen, but for now, nothing we have experienced should inspire much hope that things will change soon.

Did you try to snag an Xbox Series X for yourself today in this new restock at Best Buy? What was your own buying experience like? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

Be sure to also keep reading down below if you’d like to see the reactions that some Xbox fans had today with pursuing the system.

Scalpers Never Sleep

https://twitter.com/thewhiteglitch/status/1473723578310963204

“Cowards”

Gotta Make Time at Work!

@PS5restocks_etc oh god I missed the Xbox Series X drop from Best Buy!! I@was working while that happened unfortunately 😔 — Light (@ImpassiveStar) December 22, 2021

There Were Still a Few Wins

Just got an Xbox x for my Verizon guys other kid he casually asked me the other day when I was picking up food next to his store stopped into say ✋🏻finally Best Buy — Lesly M⚡️ (@lelbrett) December 22, 2021

Verification Issues are a Huge Problem

@BestBuy your system sucks today! Trying to secure an xbox x and it will not let me sign in for verification. I have lost my place in que twice now.🤬🤬🤬 — Shelley Green, Associate Broker (@MDGreenHomes) December 22, 2021

Sold Out Immediately

BRUH BEST BUY SOLD OUT OF XBOX IN LESS THAN 10 MINUTES pic.twitter.com/wWwk7VDdvw — Beyoncé (She know)le(s) (@JayKahnD) December 22, 2021

Please Improve the Website

If ⁦@BestBuy⁩ would stop trying to verify my account 20xs, I just might have an Xbox by now! Fix your system! pic.twitter.com/996j3KR1zd — MissCaliToes (@Sc0obyD) December 22, 2021

How Is it Not Available Nearby?