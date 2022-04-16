Top RPG Studio May Be Working on an Xbox Series X Exclusive

One of the best RPG studios seems to be working on an Xbox Series X console exclusive, but oddly enough, not on an RPG. Between Bethesda Game Studios, inXile Entertainment, and Obisidian Entertainment, Xbox now has a few top-tier RPG studios under its roof, and yet it looks like it’s also working with Stoic Studio, a studio founded by former BioWare developers and that released the Banner Saga Trilogy last generation.

Back in December of last year, we relayed word of a report that Stoic Studio was working on an Xbox console exclusive. Fast-forward, and a new job listing out the studio seems to confirm this. The job listing in question is for a UI engineer and it mentions “Xbox and PC,” but not PlayStation or Nintendo platforms. In other words, it sounds like it’s working with Xbox Game Studios Publishing.

https://twitter.com/klobrille/status/1513524360434356224

So, what is the studio working on if it’s not an RPG? Well, the game is reportedly in the works under the codename Project Belfry and is not a tactical RPG like Banner Saga, but a side-scrolling action game similar to 2013 Vanillaware game Dragon’s Crown. If that sounds very different from the Banner Saga, it’s because it is. Banner Saga was not only a tactical RPG — which couldn’t be any more different — but it was narrative-heavy. Side-scrollers can be narrative-heavy, but it’s not common. Beyond this, the only other alleged detail we know about the game is that it supposedly has an art style that’s a mixture of The Banner Saga and Princess Mononoke.

At the moment, all we have is rumors and speculation based on job listings. The dots seem to be connecting, but none of this is official, and thus should be taken with a grain of salt.

