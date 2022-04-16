Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Get New April Free Games

For Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers who’ve arrived at the middle of the month and are left wondering what they should play next, you’re in luck: Two more options are now available. That’s because the latest batch of free Games with Gold for April just dropped which means two games are now free for subscribers to download and keep for good so long as their subscriptions remain intact. Those two games are Hue and MX vs ATV Alive, and each of them will be available to claim for the next couple of weeks.

Both games were made available this week as opposed to the start of the month because of how Xbox structures its Games with Gold drops. Another Sight has been around since April 1st and will be available till the end of the month while Outpost Kaloki X is no longer available as of Friday, so hopefully you claimed it while you could.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But today, we’re focusing on the two latest drops. You can find previews of both Hue and MX vs ATV Alive below along with the dates during which they’ll be available courtesy of Xbox’s announcement when it first revealed the free games for the month. We’ve included the preview for Another Sight as well since it’s the only other game that’s still available through Games with Gold.

Hue (4/16-5/15)

“Unlock a world of colors in this beautiful platform puzzler. Search through a gray world for your mother who has turned an impossible color due to the fracturing of the Annular Spectrum. Find the shards and make obstacles disappear to reveal new pathways and more puzzles. The further you go, the more colors you unlock and the tougher it gets.”

MX vs ATV Alive (4/16-4/30)

“Gear up for some aggressive racing across a wide variety of tracks. Feel total control of your customizable rider and bike with the Rider Reflex. Have fun ripping thru the mud, sand, and snow as you own the competition.”

Another Sight (4/1-4/30)

“Switch between two characters – the intrepid teen Kit, and the mysterious red-furred cat Hodge, as you explore the late Victorian era London in this the steampunk fantasy platform adventure. With an emphasis on culture and character and packed with historical cameos, Another Sight focuses on the emotional development of the relationship between its two protagonists as they rely on each other to traverse the cleverly designed levels.”

Xbox’s new Games with Gold are now available for all subscribers to download for free.