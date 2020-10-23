Xbox Series X and S Boxes Spotted in the Wild

✖

More Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles have been spotted out in the wild lately, or at least the boxes containing the consoles have been seen. Some new images showing off the boxes the two next-gen consoles will ship in were shared recently that appear to have been taken within a retail or warehouse setting to show the white and black box for the Series S and the black and green box for the Series X. Both consoles are scheduled to launch on November 10th, so it won’t be long before people are able to get their hands on these boxes and the consoles inside.

Twitter user architectu2 shared the two images below that showed the containers for the two different consoles. We’ve seen the packaging for the Series X and Series S before, but seeing them out in the wild like this means that they’re starting to show up in retail settings more often in preparation for the big launch happening in less than a month.

In addition to sharing the two images of the retail boxes, the Twitter user also shared a clip from a video where the Series X was unboxed. That video originally shared on Reddit shows the box being open with the console and other bits included in the box removed to show how it all fits together.

We’ve seen similar sightings like these in relation to the PlayStation 5, though not for the consoles themselves. Instead, we’ve seen accessories like the DualSense controller showing up in different places along with headsets and other products that have been promoted alongside the PlayStation 5. As we get closer to the launch of the new consoles, we’ll likely be seeing many more images like these showing off things as they start arriving at stores.

As for the games that’ll be playable on the Xbox Series X and Series S whenever the two new consoles release, Microsoft recently confirmed a list of games that’ll have next-gen versions playable on launch day. Series X and Series S owners will of course have many more games than that to play thanks to Xbox Game Pass and backwards compatibility, but those are the next-gen versions of games you can expect to start with.

The Xbox Series X and Series S release on November 10th.