Xbox Series X|S Adds Dolby Vision Gaming

Xbox Series X|S owners with Dolby Vision-enabled TVs can now experience improved visuals and colors on their consoles. According to Xbox, more than 100 next-gen HDR titles optimized for the next-gen platforms will feature Dolby Vision, and thousands of HDR10 and Auto HDR games will also see visual improvements. More Xbox games will benefit from the feature in the near future, with Halo Infinite cited as one specific example. Apparently, Dolby and Xbox will be working together closely to ensure that developers have the tools to use this technology, whether it’s through the Xbox system itself, or that specific game’s engine.

“With Dolby Vision, epic worlds – such as lush rainforests or neonfuturistic cities – are brought to life in more vivid color. DolbyVision deepens your immersion into the experience by enabling you to seean enemy hiding in the shadows or spot hidden clues through expandedcontrast and better clarity in both bright and dark scenes,” writes Xbox’s Katie Slattery.

Microsoft and Dolby will also be working with TV manufacturers to “make Dolby Vision gaming as seamless and automatic for as many Dolby Vision-enabled TVs as possible.” Ideally, this should allow Xbox’s best games to look their best, while also providing fewer headaches for those less tech-savvy. It will be interesting to see how certain games benefit from the feature! On Xbox’s website, the company uses Ori and the Will of the Wisps as a current example, and it’s not difficult to imagine how the game’s colors could benefit from the feature.

Xbox users can check to see if their TV is compatible with Dolby Vision under the console’s TV & display options under “4K TV Details.” TVs with the feature should have next-gen game settings, like automatic low-latency mode (ALLM) or variable refresh rate (VRR). Xbox warns that TVs that do not offer these settings “may experience latency issues during gameplay,” so players will want to check their settings before diving in. Hopefully, the setup is easy to handle and helps gamers get the most out of their next-gen console!

