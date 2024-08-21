Xbox Boss Comments on Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Coming to PS5

Xbox surprised Gamescom viewers on Tuesday by announcing that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle would be coming to the PlayStation 5 next year. That’s after the Xbox and PC versions of the game come out, so those on non-PlayStation platforms will still be able to play the Indiana Jones game sooner, but a Spring 2025 release isn’t too far off from the December 9th release date Indiana Jones and the Great Circle now has. In light of this PlayStation 5 news, Xbox boss Phil Spencer has already addressed the multiplatform decision following comments from earlier in the year which were interpreted by many to mean that the Indiana Jones game would never come to the PlayStation 5.

Spencer spoke during a livestream hosted by IGN on the opening night of Gamescom after the Opening Night Live segment concluded. There, he was asked about Indiana Jones and the Great Circle coming to the PS5 and said that at the end of the day, Xbox is a business just like its parent company, Microsoft.

“We run a business. It’s definitely true inside of Microsoft, the bar is high for us in terms of the delivery that we have to give back to the company, because we get a level of support from the company that’s just amazing in what we’re able to go do,” Spencer said. “So, I look at this, how can we make our games as strong as possible, our platform continues to grow both on console, on PC, and on Cloud, and I think it’s just gonna be a strategy that works for us.”

While news of an Xbox game coming to PS5 made the rounds prior to Gamescom, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was not among the top guesses as to what that game might be based on comments from Spencer in the past. Prior to Xbox announcing that Sea of Thieves, Pentiment, Hi-Fi Rush, and Grounded would be coming to different platforms, Spencer had only mentioned four games were going multiplatform while saying that those games didn’t include Starfield nor the Indiana Jones game. Looking back on those comments, it’s easy to interpret them as meaning that those games would never go multiplatform, but it seems he was strictly speaking in terms of those first four multiplatform games at the time and never technically said Indiana Jones would always be an Xbox exclusive.

“Going to the PlayStation announcement, obviously last spring, we launched four games: two of them on the Switch, four of them on the PlayStation, and we said we’re gonna learn,” he said during the same Gamescom segment from Tuesday. “We said we’d watch. I think at [Xbox] Showcase, I might’ve said ‘From our learning, we’re gonna do more.’”

He continued to say that the health of Xbox and the health of the platform and its games remained Xbox’s top priorities, but in terms of games going multiplatform, Xbox wants to make “better games that more people can play.”