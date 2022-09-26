New Xbox Controller Design Leaked

Over the last two years, Microsoft has released a handful of compelling controller options for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Apparently that number is set to grow by one later this week, as reputable Microsoft leaker @ALumia_Italia on Twitter has shared an image of a new Mineral Camo design. The officially licensed Wireless Controller has a sharp blue design that's sure to appeal to a lot of Xbox fans. The images originally came from a listing from retailer Microplay, which also shared a September 27th release date and an MSRP of $79.99.

While the listing from Microplay is no longer active, an image of the Mineral Camo controller can be found in the Tweet from @Alumia_Italia embedded below.

Reception to the design seems pretty strong so far! However, given the sheer number of controller options available for the console, it's hard to say how many users will jump to obtain this controller. Xbox has done a very nice job offering a wide array of controller options, including the current crop of Wireless Controllers, Elite Controllers, backwards compatible Xbox One controllers, and even custom options available through Xbox Design Lab. But for those in the market for something new, this is certainly a stylish option!

Hard as it might be to believe, it's been nearly two years since the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S first released. It's been a bit of a rocky start for the Xbox Series X, as the next-gen system is still difficult to come by due to the global chip shortage. However, the cheaper Xbox Series S hardware has been a bit easier to obtain, and has provided a strong entry point for newcomers to the Xbox ecosystem. Hopefully the shortages will come to an end and fans will have an easier time getting a new console in time for some of 2023's biggest game releases.

[H/T: Video Games Chronicle]