Xbox October Update Adds Some Handy New Console Features

The team at Xbox has rolled out a new console update, and users can expect a handful of new quality-of-life features. The biggest of these now allows users to control the TV's volume from the console itself. Essentially, this works through the HDMI cable, and users can now find a "TV Volume" option listed in the Audio & Music section. It's a simple little addition, but the idea is that it makes it easier for players to adjust the volume quick without having to look for the TV remote.

Last month, Alpha users were given the option to mute the console's startup sound. Starting with today's update, the option has now been provided to all users. For those that like to game late at night when others in the house or apartment might be sleeping, it's a very welcome new feature. Xbox users can find that option in the General section, Additional Options, Power & Startup. Fans have apparently been asking for this one for quite some time now!

In addition to these changes, Xbox has updated the firmware for multiple controllers, made some alterations to the power mode names, and made a handful of other changes. The Xbox app on iOS and Android has also been updated to allow users to trim the length of their video clips, making it easier to highlight the exact gameplay moment that they were aiming for.

None of these changes are too drastic, but Xbox is constantly making tweaks to improve the overall gaming experience. A lot of little additions and features like these can add up, and make it more enjoyable to use the hardware. The blog post outlining these additions also makes it clear that Xbox wants to hear more about the kinds of changes that users are looking for. Personally, I'm hoping to see an option that makes it so that the Xbox headphones and controller only turn on the console if you have the option toggled on. For now, I'll just have to see what the November update brings!

