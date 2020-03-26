Xbox Series X Graphics Source Code Reportedly Stolen and Held for $100 Million Ransom

A hacker has reportedly stolen the source code for the Xbox Series X‘s graphics source code and is asking for a $100 million ransom or else they’ll leak the information to everyone. The hacker is said to have obtained source codes for various AMD devices, particularly the Navi 10, Navi 21 and Arden and devices. The last of those is supposed to be connected to the upcoming Xbox Series X which would make the information much more valuable than usual. AMD says it’s aware of a breach and believes the stolen information is “not core to the competitiveness or security” of its products, but the hacker is still threatening to release it regardless if they don’t get the price they’re asking for.

Torrent Freak reported on the alleged breach and said they’d been in contact with the hacker who’s said to have stolen the sensitive information. The hacker said she found In November 2019, I found AMD Navi GPU hardware source codes in a hacked computer,” the person explained. “The user didn’t take any effective action against the leak of the codes and the source for the Xbox Series X GPU in a hacked computer and that the information stolen wasn’t protected or properly encrypted.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The source code was unexpectedly achieved from an unprotected computer//server through some exploits,” the person said. “I later found out about the files inside it. They weren’t even protected properly or even encrypted with anything which is just sad.”

She said she hasn’t spoken to AMD about the matter because she’s pretty sure the company will try to sue, “so why not just leak it to everyone?” she asked.

The stolen information is valued at $100 million by the hacker who said that if she doesn’t get a buyer for the information, she’ll just leak everything. The relevant files would supposedly be password-encrypted and only given to select individuals, however.

Parts of the stolen information are said to have been shared on GitHub and have been met with DMCA claims to have them removed. AMD addressed the matter in a blog post on its site, and while it didn’t mention specifics of what was stolen, it said it’s working with law enforcement during an ongoing criminal investigation.

“While we are aware the perpetrator has additional files that have not been made public, we believe the stolen graphics IP is not core to the competitiveness or security of our graphics products,” AMD said. “We are not aware of the perpetrator possessing any other AMD IP.”