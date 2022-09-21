New Xbox Update Revamps Game Libraries and More

Xbox has announced that its September update is rolling out today with several different features like a full library revamp, changes to storage options, and more. Folks that are part of the Xbox Insider program had a bit of a preview of some of this previously, but now there are going to be available to everyone that participates in the broader Xbox ecosystem.

More specifically, the update includes the ability to customize colors for the Xbox button on Xbox Elite Series 2 controllers, the full library revamp, and the ability to change default storage locations for where games and apps are installed on the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One consoles. The Xbox Game Bar also now allows for grabbing a shareable link for captures on PC and party chat noise suppression has been added. In short, it's a bunch of quality-of-life updates rolled into a single release.

While all of these changes are certainly welcome, it's the full library revamp on Xbox consoles that will likely affect most folks. As we noted when it was first part of the Xbox Insider program, better organization in the Xbox game library is extremely helpful as between Xbox Game Pass subscriptions and the like, differentiating between what's what and where had been somewhat of a pain.

"The My games and apps Full library view has been redesigned to streamline access to all games you have access to install and play," today's announcement from Xbox reads in part. "All games now shows all the games you own as well as any games you have access to with your current Xbox subscriptions, including Xbox Game Pass, EA Access, and claimed Games with Gold. You also get easy access to catalogs of your subscriptions, editorial content, and all your apps."

As noted above, the Xbox September update is rolling out today, September 21st, and includes a full library revamp among other features. The Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X consoles are available wherever such things are sold for $299 and $499, respectively. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox in general right here.

