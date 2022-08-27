Xbox Update Improves Game Libraries

Xbox owners who are part of the platform's Xbox Insider program got a new update this week with a helpful feature included in it. The update in question makes it so that users' game libraries will be better organized via tab-like categories allowing players to view either all of their games at once or games owned through specific subscriptions. This update is first available to those in the Alpha Skip-Ahead ring of the Xbox Insider program and is expected to get a live release later on.

This game library refresh is the headlining feature for the latest Xbox Update Preview. Those who don't have this update yet will recall that the subscription-specific tabs like ones for games owned through Games with Gold or Xbox Game Pass are already in place, but this new update allows for people to view all of their games at once under one tab if you'd prefer to browse through them that way.

Alpha Skip-Ahead users can expect a new 2308 update (2308.220824-1945) at 2:00 p.m. PT today. Check the #XboxInsider blog post linked below for all the details, including fixes and a new feature: https://t.co/3BiTqefl7m — Xbox Insider (@xboxinsider) August 26, 2022

"Consoles in the Alpha Skip-Ahead Xbox Update Preview ring now have access to a new full library experience in my games & apps," Xbox said about this update in the Xbox Insider preview post. "The new experience is designed to streamline access to all of the games you have access to install and play in a single view, without needing to remember which particular subscription or purchase gives you that access. Top-level categories provide access to the subscription-specific catalogs and editorial content that were previously available in the old experience."

New xbox update full library sorting is coming soon#XboxSeriesX #xbox pic.twitter.com/z1hfHxq0ki — Luis D Knight (@L_DemonKnight) August 26, 2022

If that's still a bit hard to visualize, you can see the new library in effect via the image above shared by twitter user L_DemonKnight. The first tab in the library shows "All games" in one place while the other ones separate the games based on how they were acquired.

Other changes made in this update include additional options for the sleep settings on Xbox consoles when triggering automatic shutdowns. A couple of other fixes for various issues were implemented, too, but the library update is the highlight of this Xbox Insider update.