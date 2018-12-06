Xbox Will Make a Special Announcement During Tonight’s Game Awards

Yesterday, we reported the news that Phil Spencer, head of Microsoft’s Xbox division, would be making an appearance at tonight’s Game Awards. While the original announcement revolved around him just being a presenter, it sounds like he may have a nice surprise in store.

The Xbox Twitter channel revealed today that the company is planning a “special announcement” during tonight’s showcase, set to take place around 8:30 PM EDT on its Mixer channel. Whether it’ll be exclusive there or during the actual Game Awards has yet to be seen, but you can tune in at the link below, via the tweet:

Videos by ComicBook.com

When the hype is heavy but you’re ready.

Join us on Mixer for a special announcement during #TheGameAwards, 12/6 at 8:30 pm ET: //t.co/MY2ToTUP1c pic.twitter.com/P6CKzf7VC2 — Xbox (@Xbox) December 6, 2018

While the company didn’t detail just what the announcement would be, they did include a GIF from Capcom‘s Devil May Cry 5, so it could be something revolving around the upcoming sequel. There have been whispers that Capcom was working on a demo for DMC 5 so there’s a slight chance that it could debut first on the Xbox One — possibly even as soon as later tonight. (Take that, Super Smash Bros.!) That’s just a guess though.

There’s also the possibility that we could see footage from one of Microsoft’s upcoming releases. After all, we haven’t seen anything on that Battletoads revival since its initial debut at E3 earlier this year, so the Game Awards would be a good spot to see some first gameplay in action. (No pressure, Phil, really.)

And the announcement could also pertain to possible other Xbox releases, although we’ve already gotten our fill of Crackdown 3 news — including a release date — last month during X018. So more than likely, it’ll revolve around the chances of a Devil May Cry 5 demo. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Whatever the announcement is, we’ll be covering it live, so be sure to check back to see what’s going down on the Xbox front! (And keep those DMC skills handy.)

Devil May Cry 5 will release on March 8, 2019 for Xbox One, as well as PlayStation 4 and PC.