Xbox Game Pass Tease Has Fans Excited for This Week

Microsoft appears to be teasing a big week for Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and naturally, this has Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC, and Android players excited. So far this month, the subscription service has added nearly a dozen games, including some GOTY contenders and brand new releases. That said, apparently, this is just the start. Taking to Twitter, Xbox Game Pass General Manger, Matt Percy, teased subscribers that he and the team are "just getting warmed up ahead of the holiday season" while quote tweeting Xbox's Aaron Greenberg talking about the recent games added to the libraries of the subscription service.

Unfortunately, Percy doesn't elaborate on this tease with any additional or pertinent details. The GM hints at a big holiday season for the subscription service, but that's all he hints at it's unclear when exactly we will learn more.

That said, over on the Xbox Wire, Microsoft teases -- via an Xbox Game Pass post -- that it will see Xbox players at The Game Awards 2020 on December 10. Now, we knew Xbox was going to be at The Game Awards in some capacity, so this isn't exactly revelatory news. However, the fact that it's randomly included in a post about Game Pass suggests that there will be some Game Pass news at the awards show.

AG approved gaming 🔥 on @XboxGamePass, and we’re just getting warmed up ahead of the holiday season! https://t.co/8nqusbMitZ — matt percy (@mattpercyprime) December 2, 2020

Right now, we know Microsoft has something cooking for Xbox Game Pass for the holiday season, and it sounds like it will be revealed, or at least some of it will be revealed, at The Game Awards this week. That said, take the bits of speculation infused with all of this information with a grain of salt, but also, be sure to tune in to the Game Awards this week.

