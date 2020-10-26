Xbox Reveals New Mandalorian Controller

✖

In honor of Mando Monday, Microsoft has pulled back the curtain on a brand-new wireless Xbox controller based on The Mandalorian. Available for pre-order now, the new controller has a design that's intended to resemble Mando's beskar steel suit, and features a graphic based on the character's helmet on the charging stand, as well as an image of The Child on the back of the controller. Fans planning to snag the controller will want to take on some bounties before pre-ordering, as it will cost $169.99. Images of the new controller and charger can be found in in the Tweet embedded below.

The Mandalor is not a race, it's a creed and well, it's also now a controller.https://t.co/9AprFvYuyn pic.twitter.com/lTN3aSO9sC — Xbox (@Xbox) October 26, 2020

As with all current Xbox controllers, this one will be compatible with Xbox One platforms, as well as the Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Windows 10, Android, and iOS devices. While the Xbox Series X/S will receive a slightly updated controller design, the new systems are designed to work with all controllers from the previous console generation. This is true for both backwards compatible titles, as well as games specifically released for the new hardware.

Players looking for Star Wars content to enjoy on Xbox platforms with the new controller will have plenty of options to choose from. There hasn't been a dedicated game based on The Mandalorian just yet, but earlier today, EA revealed that content based on the Disney+ series is coming to Star Wars: Squadrons. This includes cosmetics for the game's vehicles based on The Child, the Razor Crest, and more. None of this new content will have any impact on the gameplay, but it should give fans something fun to look at during the game's intense aerial dogfights! Of course, with Xbox's backwards compatibility, fans can also enjoy a number of older options, including Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Star Wars Jedi Starfighter, and more.

According to Microsoft, The Mandalorian Xbox controller is set to release on December 31st. Pre-orders are available right here, and those who purchase the set won't be charged until the item is ready to ship.

Are you planning on purchasing the new controller? What do you think of the design? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!