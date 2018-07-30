Xbox’s Ultimate Game Sale Ends Today

For the past week and a half or so, we’ve been treated to some wonderful deals on the Xbox Live front thanks to an Ultimate Game Sale that kicked off back on the 19th. But soon those bargains will be going away, so consider this your last call to get some splendid deals.

Larry “Major Nelson” Hryb took to Twitter to announce that today is the last day for the sale, the final opportunity (for the moment anyway) to score deals on your favorite Xbox One and Xbox 360 games, including several backward compatible titles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see the tweet for yourself below, but Hryb basically says you’ve got a little time left to clean house on old and new games alike.

Reminder: Ultimate Game Sale ends 30 July – there are still a few days left to take advantage of the sale on 700+ Xbox games with discounts up to 65% off https://t.co/yx9eI7cHxG pic.twitter.com/Wf6P2vW4aR — Larry Hryb (@majornelson) July 27, 2018

The full list of on-sale titles can be found here, and as you can see there have been a few key additions since the sale kicked off earlier in the month. For example, the amazing Skate 3 can be yours for just $5; Silent Hill HD Collection, which just joined the Xbox One backward compatibility program, is under $10; and Just Cause 2, one of the best open-world action games for Xbox One and Xbox 360, is yours for under $2. Sure, Just Cause 3 blows it away, but it never hurts to add a game to your collection for the price of a hamburger. Maybe even less depending where you go to eat.

And there are bargains galore on other great games, including Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 for well over half off its usual price, making it a steal for fighting game fans; Titanfall 2 and Unravel Two amongst others from the EA camp for a considerably low price; and even The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which you can score for half off with its amazing downloadable content included. These are just a portion of the deals that are being offered.

So if you haven’t taken part in the sale yet or you’ve been waiting till the last minute to get your shopping in, here it is. Don’t miss some Ultimate savings!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.