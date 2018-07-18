Xbox Ultimate Game Sale Kicking Off This Week

So you may have noticed that this week’s Deals With Gold aren’t exactly loaded with over-the-top bargains. Sure, you can get the Dragon Ball Xenoverse and Marvel: Ultimate Alliance games for a bargain — but that’s really about it.

And now we know why. According to Larry “Major Nelson” Hryb, Microsoft is set to host an Ultimate Game Sale, which kicks off this Thursday, July 19, starting at 3:01 AM EDT. “Savings up to 65 percent on more than 700 Xbox games plus Xbox Live Gold members save up to 10 percent more on games,” Hryb noted.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While specific titles weren’t mentioned, there’s a very good chance that the sale will include some popular titles. These could potentially include Dragon Ball FighterZ, Far Cry 5 and possibly even Call of Duty: WWII and Star Wars: Battlefront II.

More than likely, we’ll start to see the first titles from this sale pop up as soon as tomorrow (Wednesday) night, when the bargains will start rolling in. We’ll keep you notified as to what goes on sale and how much you’ll be able to save with Xbox Live Gold.

Check out the official tweet below. As you can see, the sale will be going on for a while, all the way through July 30. So you’ve got time to stock up on credit and pick up some games, including Xbox One titles and Xbox 360 games — some of which are likely to be backward compatible.

Heads up: The @Xbox Ultimate Game Sale starts this Thursday, July 19 at 3:01 AM ET / 12:01AM PT / 0701 GMT 🎮

Savings up to 65% on more than 700 Xbox games plus Xbox Live Gold members save up to 10% more on games 💵💶💷💴 pic.twitter.com/Pn3GxeMNDn — Larry Hryb (@majornelson) July 17, 2018

We’ll keep you notified once games start getting listed, including favorites that are sure to be an absolute must for your game library. In the meantime, you can browse the Xbox Live Deals With Gold and see if anything strikes your fancy.