Xbox’s Next Big Game Confirmed Day One Steam Deck Verified

The next big game for Xbox is almost here, and one of its biggest questions has already been answered. With the game ditching Xbox exclusivity and releasing on multiple platforms, PC users have been wondering whether or not they’ll be able to take this game on the go with the Steam Deck. Valve has already tested and verified that it will work on the Steam Deck, offering the full specifications and what players can expect when running it, though it remains to be seen if this proves true. This means that when Halo: Campaign Evolved launches on July 28th, it will be fully supported on Steam Deck.

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For longtime fans, that is welcome news as the iconic shooter returns with modern visuals, new content, and expanded gameplay features. Whether you’re planning to play on PC, Xbox, or Valve’s handheld, there is plenty of excitement surrounding Halo: Campaign Evolved. The remake faithfully recreates the original Halo: Combat Evolved campaign while introducing three brand-new prologue missions, updated visuals, quality-of-life improvements, and additional gameplay features, including a 3rd-person mode. With Xbox now selectively releasing its biggest games cross-platform, confirming Steam Deck support is great news.

Halo: Campaign Evolved Reveals Steam Deck Specifications

Ahead of release, Halo: Campaign Evolved received Valve’s Steam Deck Verified badge. According to Valve, that means the game’s default graphics settings and controller configuration work well on Steam Deck, controller icons display correctly, and in-game text is readable. This is major because it means the experience should be on par with other platforms and there should be no significant disadvantage to playing Halo: Campaign Evolved on Steam’s handheld PC, though it should be noted that players will need an initial internet connection to complete setup. These guidelines are part of Valve’s standard verification process for compatible titles, often AAA releases.

One should remember that Steam Deck ratings are not always a perfect indicator of real-world performance, as other Steam Deck verified games have run disappointingly. So until launch day or reviews release, it is best to be cautious and temper expectations. That said, fans should remain optimistic for several reasons. Halo Studios has confirmed Halo: Campaign Evolved meets the highest compatibility rating on Windows handheld devices, such as the Xbox Ally, which means the Steam Deck likely bears the same. There has also been promotional footage of Halo: Campaign Evolved running on the Steam Deck.

image courtesy of halo studios

The published PC system requirements are relatively demanding and support the Steam Deck specifications above. There may be some compromises like graphics and frame rate, but this should always be expected when making a AAA run on a handheld device, which is my favorite way to play. Players may need to manually adjust settings on the Steam Deck to get the best performance and visuals in Halo: Campaign Evolved on launch day. Halo: Campaign Evolved launches on July 28 at $49.99 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC, with Premium Edition owners receiving up to five days of early access beginning July 23.

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