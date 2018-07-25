XCOM, Civilization Devs Working on New IP

The team that brought us amazing franchises such as XCOM and Civilization is back at it witha brand new IP on the horizon. That is, at least according to 2K President David Ismailer.

In a recent interview with GamesIndustry.biz, Ismailer mentioned that the crew over at Firaxis was looking at adding a new title to the list of games in addition to both XCOM and Civilization.

According to the President, “We did [Civilization], then we did XCOM, and now we’re looking hopefully to add one more to that portfolio.” He then added, “We’re looking for quality products to deliver to consumers with long engagement.”

Unfortunately, that’s where the scoop ended and we have no remote idea what the next step could be. Of course – look at how they revamped the XCOM series, it’s almost promised that gamers are in for a treat.

Still, the mystery ensues which means the rumors will be plentiful until we learn a little more about what Firaxis has up their sleeve.

The president also added that they are wanting to expand upon the current resources they have, “We have more ideas than we have resources to execute on.” Ismailer continued by mentioning, “So I’d grow my portfolio a lot faster if I actually increased my capacity and added significantly more on the development resource side.”

No doubt whatever they have for the future, they will honor their player base. The team has always been very transparent with their fans and it doesn’t seem like that promise for a long-term relationship is going away any time soon:

“I sometimes think of it as an amusement park,” he said. “You go to an amusement park, the more rides they have, the longer you stay there. Then sometimes the amusement park has a nighttime event and I stay until that event; they keep me in there. And occasionally they build a new roller coaster, and I come back to experience that roller coaster. We’re building our games in the same way. We need live events, we need post-launch content, we need to keep the consumer engaged once they get in.”

What would you like to see from the team? Excited for a new world from the team, or do you want them to stay focused on their current projects? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!