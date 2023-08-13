XDefiant Developer Tease Maps "You Wouldn't Expect" From Other Shooters

XDefiant still doesn't have an official release date, but executive producer Mark Rubin has recently been making the rounds, talking up some of the things the team at Ubisoft plans to do. Of course, we already know that Ubisoft wants to support XDefiant in the long term. After all, the team dropped a Year 1 roadmap back in June, which detailed four full seasons of content that's on the horizon. However, in this latest blast of info, Rubin made a proclamation that XDefiant is going to stand out in the crowded shooter genre by giving fans "maps and locations that you wouldn't expect."

Rubin made that statement in an interview with The Loadout. He said that "some shooters are stuck in their own trope, with the same design, feel and look, what's great about XDefiant is that we're not stuck to anything." Rubin further reiterated that "when XDefiant launches, we are not moving to the next game. We intend to continue building on XDefiant with new seasonal content for players to enjoy." As you can see, Rubin and his team are more than committed to innovating within XDefiant, which should excite anyone waiting to play the game later this summer.

XDefiant is planning to launch later this Summer, but that's just the start for XDefiant. Here's a preview of what's in store for Year 1! 💥 📈 pic.twitter.com/3oGnbX8giL — XDefiant (@PlayXDefiant) June 12, 2023

Of course, Rubin didn't actually talk in specifics about what all of this might mean besides supporting the game with future updates. Does the bit about XDefiant not being "stuck to anything" mean that we might see other Ubisoft properties enter the game in exciting ways? In its writeup, The Loadout mentions maps based on Splinter Cell, but if they wanted to get really weird with it, we could see crossovers with series like Rabbids, Avatar, or Prince of Persia. Obviously, those are much less likely than something like Splinter Cell (which is getting that remake at some point), but if they want to feel different from Call of Duty and other shooters, Ubisoft might consider making a weird choice like that.

Regardless, interviews like this do point toward XDefiant getting that release date announced sometime soon. Again, all we know right now is that it's set for sometime this summer. Technically, summer runs out on September 23 this year, so Ubisoft still has some time to fit XDefiant's release in.