XDefiant Dev Shoots Down Rumors of its Demise

Those at Ubisoft are pushing back on recent rumors that XDefiant could soon be on its way to getting shut down. Earlier this month, a high-profile report emerged and suggested that things were looking grim for the future of XDefiant. Not only were those in charge at Ubisoft said to be disappointed in the multiplayer shooter's performance, but members of the development team were cited as losing morale. Now, in the wake of this report coming out, Ubisoft is trying to make clear that it's standing beside XDefiant for the foreseeable future.

In a new blog, Ubisoft outlined the plans that are currently in store for XDefiant. While the blog primarily touched on what's to come in Season 2, it also touched on upcoming additions that are anticipated for Seasons 3 and 4. In addition, Ubisoft also responded to this month's report and said that XDefiant is overall "doing well" and isn't in any danger whatsoever of "dying". Despite this, it was also acknowledged that there are some current issues with the game that could be improved.

"Alright, with that out of the way I just want to quickly address the status of the game. i.e. is the game dying? No, the game is absolutely not dying," said the blog plainly. "We know there are things we need to improve like Netcode/Hitreg and adding more content to progression, but the game is doing well. We just want it to do better. And we do that by addressing the concerns of our community which has always been the plan. Ubisoft is very much behind us and has allocated more resources to the team in order for us to do that."

While it's great to hear that support for XDefiant isn't going anywhere, it stands to reason that the next few months for the game could be rough. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is set to launch in October and will almost surely be a major competitor for the Ubisoft title. If XDefiant hits a lull in the wake of Black Ops 6 releasing then it wouldn't be surprising to see Ubisoft change course with its plans for the future. For now, though, those who enjoy XDefiant seemingly shouldn't have to fear of support suddenly ending in the weeks or months to come.