Xenoblade Chronicles 2 New Game Plus Mode Delayed

The Game Plus mode that was slated for a February release for Xenoblade Chronicles 2 has been delayed. The short push back has been confirmed by the Xenoblade Japan Twitter account. For those disappointed by the pushback, there’s good news: it’s really not that much longer of a wait.

According to this Tweet (which is in Japanese), the new tentative release date for the Game Plus mode has been set for March 2nd. The reason for the delay is that the team has found a crucial bug in the version ready to roll out and thought it best to give it a little longer in development to ship it out right. You can’t fight that logic, and it’s good to see they were able to catch it before deployment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is available now exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

More about the game, and the Special Edition:

As the giants march toward death, the last hope is a scavenger named Rex—and Pyra, a living weapon known as a Blade. Command a group of Blades and lead them to countless strategic victories before the world ends.

This special edition includes a 220 page premium hardbound art book containing beautifully illustrated concept designs and artwork of the characters, landscapes and objects from the game, a special metal game case, plus game, and a sound selection CD featuring memorable music tracks from the game!

Each Titan hosts its own distinct cultures, wildlife, and diverse regions to explore. Search the vast open areas and labyrinthine corridors for treasure, secret paths, and creatures to battle and index.

During these escapades you’ll get to know a large cast of eclectic characters, including the weaponized life forms known as Blades. Gather these allies, bond with them to increase their power, and utilize their special ARTS to devastate enemies. But to save the world of Alrest, you must first demystify its cloudy past.