Rumor: A Xenosaga Trilogy Remaster Could Be Coming Soon

Bandai Namco probably has a few surprises lined up for the Electronic Entertainment Expo in a couple of months. But we might have caught wind on one that will get the role-playing community all stirred up.

A number of Xenosaga fans have been hoping that the publisher would be revisiting that beloved franchise for a new entry, and they might just be getting their wish. Bandai Namco recently filed a new trademark for something called “Also Sprach Zarathustra”, and while that doesn’t exactly spell out Xenosaga, it does have something in common with the franchise — that’s the name of the third and final game in the series.

Only that particular phrase has apparently been trademarked, as there’s no sign of any other Xenosaga-themed ones to go along with it, so this is merely speculation at the moment. But if it holds true, Bandai Namco could be bringing back all three Xenosaga games in a new trilogy remaster for fans of this generation to enjoy, as well as those that got into the games the first time around.

The company has been known in the past to revisit certain franchises, especially when they come to new platforms. For instance, it brought out Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 for the Nintendo Switch recently, and also released a Namco Museum collection for the handheld last year, featuring a variety of classic games such as Rolling Thunder 1 and 2, as well as the cult favorite Splatterhouse. So the possibility is there, although we don’t know what platforms the Xenosaga trilogy would be available for.

So we’ll keep a close eye on what Bandai Namco has to reveal in the following weeks, but don’t be surprised if some platform — like the PS4 or possibly even the Switch — gets Xenosaga love in one form or another.

In the meantime, you can play the classic Xenosaga games now on the PlayStation 2, including Also Sprach Zarathustra (also known as Episode III) as well as the first two episodes in the series. You might need to do a little bit of hunting though, as the games have become considerably rare over the years.