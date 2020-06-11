New XIII Remake Trailer Reveals Release Date

✖

The previously announced remake of XIII has a release date. The remake of the cult-classic first-person shooter will release on November 10 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. And to accompany the news, publisher Microids and developer PlayMagic have released a brand new trailer and our first proper look at the remake.

In addition to a digital run on the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, Nintendo eShop, and Steam, the game is also getting a retail run, though it's currently unclear how global the run will be. What is disclosed is that there will be a limited edition of the game that comes with a special metal case and thee art cards. Meanwhile, as a pre-order incentive, the aforementioned pair are giving everyone who cops the game early a “Golden XIII Weapons” in-game skin pack.

For those that don't know: XIII first released back in 2003, 17 years ago, via the PS2, Xbox, PC, and GameCube. And while it didn't light the world on fire, it did cultivate a cult-following.

"XIII is the remake of the cult first-person action game initially released in 2003," reads the game's overview over on Amazon. "You play as 'XIII,' a man with no identity, through a solo campaign with numerous plot twists. Inspired by the eponymous comic book, the game proposes a completely reinvented cel-shaded design. XIII will also offer the possibility of launching into brutal multiplayer

The official description continues:

"The country is still in shock after the assassination of President Sheridan. You wake up, amnesiac and wounded, on a deserted beach on the east coast. The only clues about your identity are Roman numeral “XIII” tattooed near your collarbone and a bank deposit key. Although your memory escapes you, you discover that you have the reflexes of a perfectly trained professional fighter. You set out in search of your past, discovering that you have participated in the death of the President of the United States and revealing the most unheard-of conspiracy ever devised in the entire history of the country."

At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of PS5 or Xbox Series X ports, or any additional platforms other than the ones mentioned at the top of the article.

