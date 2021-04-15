Ludwig Reveals Why He Will Never Do a Twitch Subathon Again

✖

On April 13th, Ludwig Ahgren wrapped a 31-day subathon in which the Twitch streamer broke Tyler "Ninja" Blevins all-time subscriber record. It was an incredible achievement by the streamer, but one he doesn't plan to revisit again. The stream was an incredible success for Ludwig, and he was also able to raise an estimated $350,000 for various charities throughout. Despite how well the experiment turned out, it seems clear Ludwig won't be doing that again. During the final day of the stream, Ludwig said some things just don't need sequels, comparing a second subathon to The Hangover sequels.

"The reason I would never do one again is very simple," said Ludwig. "And it’s the reason why you shouldn’t make a sequel to the movie The Hangover… It’ll never be as good as the original."

The end of the subathon clearly had an impact on Ludwig. Before signing off, the streamer was visibly emotional, tears filling his eyes. The subathon was initially planned to last just 24 to 48 hours, as a stunt to get more people watching. However, things grew from there. Ludwig claims that he slept about 8 hours each night, while moderators pitched in to keep viewers entertained.

Ludwig might not be planning another subathon anytime soon, but it will be interesting to see whether or not other channels opt to do similar stunts. It remains to be seen whether or not the streamer will be able to maintain this level of interest (a fact he himself pointed out during the stream), but the effort clearly worked out in the short term. Other streamers will likely try to replicate that formula, but their level of success remains to be seen. For now, Ludwig's subathon remains one of the most interesting experiments in the platform's history!

While viewers shouldn't expect to see another marathon session like this one, they can expect to see more on Twitch from Ludwig. After a break on Wednesday, the streamer will return on Thursday April 15th. Following that, viewers can expect to see him on Monday. After 31 consecutive days live on the service, Ludwig can't be blamed for wanting a few days off! The streamer's Twitch channel can be found right here.

Did you tune in to Ludwig's stream for the subathon? Do you think another streamer will attempt to replicate the formula? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T Dexerto]