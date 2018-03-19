Yakuza 6 Demo Now Back On PlayStation Store

UPDATE: Well, that was fast. The Yakuza 6 demo is back on the PlayStation Store. Get to downloading!

ORIGINAL STORY: You may recall that Sega released a lengthy demo for Yakuza 6 last month, getting gamers prepared for the latest adventure in its popular underworld series. However, there was one thing it didn’t prepare for – allowing users to play the full game.

As a result of that error, Sega hastily pulled down the demo and removed access to it from users’ accounts, noting technical errors and promising that it would return soon. But the question that may gamers asked is…how soon?

It appears we have our answer. The official Yakuza game Twitter account posted an update on the demo, announcing that it would be available sometime this week for PlayStation 4 – but obviously without access to the full game.

“#Yakuza6 Demo Update: Thank you everyone for being patient while we get this demo back up,” the company noted. “It will be re-released early next week! As before, saves will carry over to the full game when it releases on April 17.” And to further signify its support for the community, Sega also posted an in-game pic of a character giving a thumbs up. You can see the tweet below.

#Yakuza6 Demo Update: Thank you everyone for being patient while we get this demo back up. It will be re-released early next week! As before, saves will carry over to the full game when it releases on April 17. pic.twitter.com/H7VGiwixsO — Yakuza Game (@yakuzagame) March 18, 2018

While it is kind of a bummer that the demo had to be removed in the first place, it makes sense, considering Sega wants the game to stand out in its own right. And players can still see what kind of experience the demo has to offer soon enough.

An exact date wasn’t given on the demo release, but we wouldn’t be surprised if it popped up on Tuesday, given that’s when we usually see new games and demos hit the PlayStation Store. We’ll let you know once it becomes available.

That’ll give you just under a month’s time to see what the game is all about before Yakuza 6: The Song of Life makes its way to PlayStation 4 on April 17.

