Yakuza 8 Reveal Likely Happening at New Event

It seems likely that Yakuza 8, which is the tentative title that fans are giving to the sequel to Yakuza: Like a Dragon, will be unveiled in a new event that developer RGG Studio is holding next week. Dating back to 2015, RGG Studio has released a new entry in the Yakuza franchise on an annual basis. And while it seems almost certain that this trend will come to an end in 2022, it looks like we're still bound to see Yakuza 8 shown off quite soon.

Announced on social media this morning, RGG Studio revealed that it will be holding a new event next week on September 14th. The event is being called the "RGG Summit 2022" and will seemingly detail upcoming games that are being released by the studio. This broadcast is set to take place on Sega's official Twitch channel and will transpire at 6:00 AM EST/3:00 AM PST for those in the West. Outside of these broad details, RGG Studio hasn't given fans any other indication of what it will talk about during this showcase.

The reason why it seems all but certain that Yakuza 8 will be unveiled at this RGG Summit event is because the studio itself has already confirmed that it's working on the next game in the series. In October of last year, Sega and RGG Studio revealed that development on a sequel to Yakuza: Like a Dragon was happening and would once again center around protagonist Ichiban Kasuga. And while we have yet to see anything official from the game, some images from Yakuza 8 did happen to leak earlier this summer, which suggests that RGG Studio is gearing up for a proper reveal.

For now, we still don't know when Yakuza 8 might be launching or what platforms it will be coming to. If these details are announced next week, though, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

Are you excited to see that the formal reveal of Yakuza 8 should be taking place in the next week? And when do you think that the next Yakuza game might launch? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.