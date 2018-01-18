Harness Your Inner Kazuma Kiryu With An IRL Yakuza Clothing Line

The popular Yakuza game franchise has been around for a long time now and the series has given us a lot of fond memories through the years. With an incredible cast of characters, and hilarious minigames, it definitely became a staple franchise rather quickly. For those wanting to be main character Kazuma Kiryu however … we don’t recommend joining the actual Yakuza, but at least you can dress like one now with an official clothing line!
In Tokyo at the Shinjuku Marui Annex, there is a limited time only run for Yakuza Kiwami 2 offering the most stylish of digs to those wanting to look like Yakuza without actually being one. To be fair, who wouldn’t want to be like Kiryu – at least a little bit.
新宿マルイアネックスに『龍が如く』期間限定ショップ(1/31迄)がオープン！丸井オリジナル『龍が如く』グッズ、東京ゲームショウ2017販売アイテムなど販売中です！ https://t.co/n0PL4rBEoq #龍が如く pic.twitter.com/VmZ585iz8K— 龍が如く公式 (@ryugagotoku) January 16, 2018
新宿バルト９で劇場版進撃の巨人を見たあとに新宿アネックスで開催されてた龍が如くのショップに行ってきたよ pic.twitter.com/oCgtru5Hgb— 暁 (@BijDfDQPlidVIJS) January 14, 2018
新宿バルト9にあった「龍が如く極2」のショップに行って来ました。— でくの・邪 (@T_decoy) January 14, 2018
めっちゃ撫で肩な上に服がしわしわなきりゅーちゃーんがいました pic.twitter.com/8dWNMTzbF0
11日から新宿マルイアネックスで龍が如く限定ショップオープンしたので昨日行って来たー❤️— きょうこ (@rinrin02333) January 12, 2018
欲しかった真島建設のタオルゲット出来て満足😊
歌舞伎町の看板もまだ龍仕様になってて良かった(о´∀`о) pic.twitter.com/SNZyvncUNL
『龍が如く』期間限定ショップが2018年1月11日より新宿マルイアネックスにオープン決定 – ファミ通.com https://t.co/gEnZ2G6QY6
エッエッエッ— そわこ (@sowako_00) January 13, 2018
新宿のマルイへ行ってきた。#龍が如く pic.twitter.com/ZDJ34XVy7m— Jack (@snake_aut) January 16, 2018
The bad news is that the shop is set to close back down on January 31 so it’s either time to pack your bags and make that Tokyo trip, or make friends with someone that lives there super fast!
In the meantime, a western release for Yakuza 6 is on the way on March 20th to revisit Kazuma Kiryu and crew once more. For more about the game:
“In Yakuza 6, Kazuma Kiryu will find out exactly how much people are willing to sacrifice for family – be those ties through blood or bond – when he investigates a series of shadowy events that involve the ones he holds closest to his heart. Fresh out of a three-year prison sentence, an older and weathered Kiryu comes to find out that his surrogate daughter, Haruka, has gone missing from the orphanage he looks after. The trail leads him to his old stomping grounds in Kamurocho, where he discovers that she has been struck by a car and now lies in a coma. To make matters worse, Kiryu learns that Haruka now has a son that he must look after. With baby in hand, Kiryu journeys to the seaside town of Onomichi, Hiroshima to unravel the truth about Haruka, her son, and a sinister secret that the Hiroshima yakuza are harboring.”