Harness Your Inner Kazuma Kiryu With An IRL Yakuza Clothing Line

The popular Yakuza game franchise has been around for a long time now and the series has given us a lot of fond memories through the years. With an incredible cast of characters, and hilarious minigames, it definitely became a staple franchise rather quickly. For those wanting to be main character Kazuma Kiryu however … we don’t recommend joining the actual Yakuza, but at least you can dress like one now with an official clothing line!

In Tokyo at the Shinjuku Marui Annex, there is a limited time only run for Yakuza Kiwami 2 offering the most stylish of digs to those wanting to look like Yakuza without actually being one. To be fair, who wouldn’t want to be like Kiryu – at least a little bit.

The bad news is that the shop is set to close back down on January 31 so it’s either time to pack your bags and make that Tokyo trip, or make friends with someone that lives there super fast!

In the meantime, a western release for Yakuza 6 is on the way on March 20th to revisit Kazuma Kiryu and crew once more. For more about the game:

“In Yakuza 6, Kazuma Kiryu will find out exactly how much people are willing to sacrifice for family – be those ties through blood or bond – when he investigates a series of shadowy events that involve the ones he holds closest to his heart. Fresh out of a three-year prison sentence, an older and weathered Kiryu comes to find out that his surrogate daughter, Haruka, has gone missing from the orphanage he looks after. The trail leads him to his old stomping grounds in Kamurocho, where he discovers that she has been struck by a car and now lies in a coma. To make matters worse, Kiryu learns that Haruka now has a son that he must look after. With baby in hand, Kiryu journeys to the seaside town of Onomichi, Hiroshima to unravel the truth about Haruka, her son, and a sinister secret that the Hiroshima yakuza are harboring.”