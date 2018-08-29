Yakuza’s Developers Have a Surprise Announcement Set For Tokyo Game Show

The Yakuza series has come a long way over the past few years, particularly with this year’s Yakuza 6 and the just-released Yakuza Kiwami 2. But the developers, led by producer Toshihiro Nagoshi, aren’t afraid to break new ground with their talent. They already have Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise coming to PS4 in October; and now something bigger could be on the horizon next month for Tokyo Game Show.

During a recent broadcast that focused on Yakuza Online, the co-host of the show, Ayana Tsubaki asked Nagoshi about what could be expected next from the team. He replied, “The (next Sega-Name) broadcast after Tokyo Game Show will be a big one…we’ll discuss topics no one is going to expect.”

The studio is set to host something related at the event, either prior to with a live stream or during the PlayStation press conference. Tsubaki then wondered if something was going to be announced, to which Nagoshi replied, “I understand that. The only hint I can say is that it is something truly different.”

He didn’t say what this “different” title was just yet, but he hinted, “That’s right. It’s a new title announcement that will turn things upside down.”

The Yakuza devs already took the world by surprise with Fist of the North Star, so what else could be up their sleeves? They didn’t say for sure, but Nagoshi did explain that the project has been in the works for three years and we will learn about it somewhere over the next few weeks. Now it’s just a matter of seeing whether it’ll make its way to the U.S. like its other releases have.

Whatever it is, we’re thrilled to find out. And we could see what it is as soon as September 10 as Sony’s pre-Tokyo Game Show 2018 live show will air at that time. If not, we’ll definitely know before the actual event begins on September 20.

But for now, you should enjoy Yakuza 6 and Yakuza Kiwami 2 for PlayStation 4, as they’re both phenomenal games. And make room for Lost Paradise when it drops on October 2 for PlayStation 4 as well.

(Big thanks to Gematsu and Games Talk for the details!)