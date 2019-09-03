Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair Release Date Revealed In New Trailer

Developer Playtonic and publisher Team17 have announced that the former’s new PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch, Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair, will release next month. More specifically, the game will hit PC and consoles on October 8, priced at $30. To accompany the news, the pair have revealed a brand-new trailer showing off the game in action.

For those that don’t know: Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair is a 2.5D follow-up to the original Yooka-Laylee, a 3D platformer in the vain of games like Banjo-Kazooie that hit back in 2017 after a successful crowdfunding campaign a few years earlier. The new maintains the same vibe and visuals as its predecessor, but, as you can see, gamplay wise it’s very different/

“Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair is a brand-new platform adventure from some of the key creative talent behind Donkey Kong Country,” reads an official pitch. “With their arch-nemesis Capital B up to no good, the buddy duo needs to spring into action once again to save the day. To thwart his evil plan of using a ‘Hivemind”‘device to enslave an entire kingdom of bees, our heroes need to take the fight to Capital B’s ‘Impossible”‘Lair. Things look tough, but with the help of Queen Phoebee and her Royal Beetallion , Yooka and Laylee might just have a chance!”

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair will be available on PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One when it launches. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features: