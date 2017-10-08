Yooka-Laylee Unveils New Vibrant Statue With Collector “Boxie”

Playtonic’s latest game Yooka-Laylee has the brightly coloured duo back into the fray with a brand new “Collector Boxie” available for fans from the team over at Project Triforce.

The newly unveiled 10 inch statue shows off the duo’s “endless spirit for adventure” with the iconic looks seen in-game. That game itself is available for several different platforms and was overall met with decent feedback, with a “mostly positive” rating. As for the lovely collector’s box, it comes with the following:

Exclusive collector’s packaging

10 inch statue featuring Yooka and Laylee

Concept cards

A keychain

Several character pins

The collector’s “boxie” does not come with the game, but for the price of $59.99 with all of the content provided – it’s a great way for fans of the colourful adventure to commemorate their love of the title.

“Yooka-Laylee is an all-new open-world platformer from genre veterans Playtonic!

Explore huge, beautiful worlds, meet (and beat) an unforgettable cast of characters and horde a vault-load of shiny collectibles as buddy-duo Yooka (the green one) and Laylee (the wisecracking bat with the big nose) embark on an epic adventure to thwart corporate creep Capital B and his devious scheme to absorb all the world’s books… and convert them into pure profit!

Using their arsenal of special moves, our heroes will tackle a huge variety of puzzles and platforming challenges in their search for Pagies, the golden bounty used to unlock — and expand — stunning new worlds, each jammed to the gills with oddball characters, hulking bosses, minecart challenges, arcade games, quiz shows, multiplayer games… and much more!”

Interested in adding this new statue to your collection? It will be shipping in December of this year and can be pre-ordered right here.