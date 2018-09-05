Yooka-Laylee Nintendo Switch Getting a Collector’s Edition, Including a Mock N64 Cartridge

Considering that Yooka-Laylee was inspired by classic Nintendo 64 platformers, it seems only fair that the Nintendo Switch edition of the game get a huge collector’s edition for fans to enjoy, right?

Limited Run Games announced on Twitter this week that a special version of the game would be available for purchase this Friday, starting at 10 AM EDT. Fans can go to the official Limited Run Games to place their orders, but they’ll need to be quick: only 3,000 copies are going to be made. You can check out the tweet below.

We’re pleased to announce our retro inspired Yooka-Laylee Collector’s Edition for the Nintendo Switch! Available Friday, September 7th 10AM Eastern Time at //t.co/rZI6STrUid. Only 3,000 will be produced! pic.twitter.com/j2ZteuUHR0 — Limited Run @ PAX (@LimitedRunGames) September 4, 2018

The collector’s edition, which goes for $74.99, looks to be a very worthwhile investment for nostalgic players. It includes a physical copy of the game and its matching case, along with a retro-style Collector’s Edition box, a poster that features all the different characters that are in the game, an official game soundtrack on CD, and a Nintendo 64 cartridge.

Now, don’t get too excited about that cartridge. It doesn’t actually work in a Nintendo 64, and is pretty much built as a display item. Still, again, with the game’s N64 inspirations, it seems kind of fitting that we see a cartridge for it, yes? And who knows, maybe Playtonic will give us an “N64 mode” of the game to push that retro goodness further along.

If you previously backed the game on Kickstarter, you’ll receive a discount code when you purchase the game. But, again, you’ll need to be quick, as it’s likely to sell out quickly, just as other Limited Run Games releases have done in the past.

This looks to be a fun little addition to Nintendo Switch game collections, and gives you yet another 3D platformer to enjoy if you yearn for the older days of the genre.

Yooka-Laylee is available now for Nintendo Switch, as well as Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.